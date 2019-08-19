First day of classes ends in bus wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The first full day of classes in Pulaski County Wednesday concluded with a minor collision between a school bus and pickup truck.

Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings said the bus was eastbound on East Main Street in Pulaski when a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, exiting Dora Highway, turned west onto East Main Street, hitting the bus.

No one on the bus was injured, according to Cpl. C.J. Dickerson’s report. Jennings said the driver of the pickup truck, Patricia Hurst Odell, 76, of Draper, as well as her passenger, were treated at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for non-life threatening injuries.

Odell was charged with failure to yield the right of way in the 3:46 p.m. wreck.

With schools back in session, Jennings offered the following tips for motorists to help keep students safe whether they are walking or riding a bus to school.

Be aware of school zones and reduce speed accordingly.

Keep watch for children during the times they will be walking or awaiting buses to carry them to and from school.

When a bus is traveling on a two-lane road and stops to pick up or drop off students, vehicles in BOTH lanes must stop.

On a four-lane road all vehicles must stop unless there is a median dividing the lanes. If there is a median, only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop.

If a bus is stopped on a one-way street, all cars must stop. Never pass a stopped school bus that is loading or unloading students.

School buses are required to stop 15 to 50 feet from railroad crossings and both look and listen for approaching trains before proceeding across the tracks. Do not attempt to pass buses at railroad crossings.

Written by: Editor on August 19, 2019.

Comments

comments