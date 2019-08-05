Events offer food, fun, crime awareness

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When you get off work Tuesday, don’t just go home and plop down in front of the television.

Grab the kids and head to Jackson and Randolph parks to help send a message to criminals that crime will not be tolerated within our community.

Pulaski Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office each are hosting events for this year’s 36th Annual National Night Out. The police department’s event runs 4-6 p.m. at Jackson Park, while the sheriff’s department’s is 6-8 at Randolph Park. Both feature hot dog dinners, so be sure to have plenty of room in your belly.

