Eva Sue Moses Mooney

Eva Sue Moses Mooney, 87, of Pulaski, Va., died Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, in Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., Feb. 18, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Ben Lee Moses and Anna Mae Clark Moses. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Lawrence Edward Mooney Sr.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Larry E. and Becky Mooney; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Jimmy Gravley; grandchildren and spouses, Jennifer and Wayne Breedlove, Susan and Garrett Conner, and Scott and Dondi Gravley; great-grandchildren, Hannah Shouse and Hunter, Chelsea Gravely and Michael, Tyler Gravley, Eric and Michelle Gravley, Scotlyn Gravley, Payton Gravley and Lilly Gravley, and great-great-grandchildren, Hayley, Azzy and Connor.

Funeral services are Saturday, Aug. 31, 1 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Ricky Freeman and Pastor Garnett Byrd officiating. Visitation is Saturday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from noon until the service hour. Interment follows in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on August 30, 2019.

Comments

comments