Dublin Lions celebrate 66 years of service

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Dublin Lions Club recently celebrated its 66th year of service to Pulaski County.

The club recognized the milestone at its August General Membership Meeting with a guest speaker, presentation on local club history, the monthly meal and the serving of birthday cake.

In a presentation on club history, 44-year member Larry Clevinger defined Dublin Lions Club as a group of individuals with the common goal of serving the local community and communities worldwide through membership in Lions Club International.

“Each member of Dublin Lions Club has a unique talent that they bring to the club. No two are alike. Each has a different background and different ideals. Together we form a club with a common goal — to serve,” he said.

“Each member is important to the club to make it run like a fine watch. Each member has a role to keep the club running by doing their part. The individual member determines how well the work of the club is done,” he continued. “We have a very good club.”

Dublin Lions Club, chartered Aug. 31, 1953, was the result of 22 men who came together with the goal of starting a Lions Club in Dublin. Clevinger said Pulaski sponsored the effort and assisted in its development.

He said the club’s first president was Wilbur Kirby and dues were $12 per year. Meetings were held at various locations over the years, including Gap Restaurant, RozLynn Steak and Coffee House (later RozLynn Restaurant), and a various churches.

However, in 1992 the club officially opened the doors to its own building thanks to being able to secure 13 acres in excess property from the school system’s Dublin Elementary School project. Clevinger said the club used one acre of the tract for the Lions building and used the rest to develop Lions Field. The park was then turned over to Dublin Recreation Association.

The building was constructed for $119,000, but, today, the real estate tax assessment exceeds $290,000, according to Clevinger.

To support club projects over the years, fundraisers were held. He said the first fundraiser in 1953 began the club’s tradition of selling brooms. At that time the brooms were sold door-to-door. Other fundraisers included light bulb and candy sales.

The club became involved in the fair in 1954 — two years after it was founded. At that point, the fair was held on property now occupied by Shae-Dawn Industrial Park. In 1962, the Lion Dog was introduced at a price of 20 cents per “dog” and 10 cents per drink.

“Today, it’s $2 and $2” per dog and beverage, he added. “Things have changed a lot.”

He said when he first joined the club the batter in which the dogs are dipped was mixed by hand. “Have you ever tried to mix 15 pounds of batter with a whisk? Your arm gets tired,” he said. Later a stainless steel mud mixer, typically used to mix drywall mud, was used along with a three-quarter-inch drill. “We used that for quite a few years and it took a load off your right arm.”

Now, the club uses a commercial mixer obtained from the school system as a result of school consolidations. “That’s made things a whole lot better. For a long time only about five people knew how to mix the batter,” he added.

The club has made over $8,000 after expenses the past two fairs, according to Clevinger.

The twice-annual Pulaski County Flea Market was introduced in 1975, with more than 50 booths. Clevinger said the 1976 flea markets cleared about $2,000. The June 2019 market cleared over $34,500.

The only time the market has been canceled in its history was September 2018 when the threat of flooding and severe storms from remnants of a hurricane prompted the county to ask them to close the market.

Gate attendance exceeded 20,000 for a decade, according to Lion Willard Akers.

Other Lions projects that no longer are held include a craft show that cleared about $2,000 and a Battle of the Bands that cleared $600 to $800 per event.

Funds from events are used to assist those in need with eyeglasses and, occasionally, hearing aids.

Several specially certified club members also conduct eye tests at schools. Clevinger said about 12,000 local students have been tested over the past three years. Testing also is conducted at the flea markets.

Club fundraisers include one held at the fall 2001 flea market that raised $11,000 for recovery after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and another in 2018 that raised about $4,000 for Logan Smith. Smith is a local resident who was paralyzed in a wreck and needed a new wheelchair.

The Lions Club didn’t even have to hold a local fundraiser after tornadoes caused severe damage in Draper and Pulaski in 2011 because the Lions of Virginia Foundation sent a $50,000 check without being requested for assistance, Clevinger said. Due to the amount of donations that poured into the community, the club was able to return $20,000 to Lions of Virginia.

Clevinger said the club assists with and has line-items in its annual budget for a wide variety of worthy causes, including Fairview Homes; sponsoring of six annual Red Cross blood mobiles; monetary and food donations to Pulaski Daily Bread, as well as having members cook and serve meals once a quarter; financial assistance for people who fall on hard times or have residential fires; After Prom Party; holding trash pickups twice annually; contributing to each elementary school backpack program; Pulaski County Christmas Store; ringing the bell for Salvation Army each Christmas.

Also, contributing to the Leader Dog program; funding a New River Community College Scholarship; Dublin Christmas Basket; Women’s Resource Center; seeking a grant for Draper Park; funding and sponsoring youth for Juvenile Diabetes Camp; Roanoke Eye Center, etc.

At its highest level, Clevinger said membership was at 84 in 2010. While there have been some “drought” years where membership dropped to the low 40s, he said the club is on the upswing again, with 61 members.

Guest speaker Richard P. Chaffin of Forest Lions Club congratulated club members on their accomplishments and community service. Chaffin is a past international director for Lions Club International.

“The work Lions does touches lives and that inspires the club to grow, accomplish more and touch more lives,” Chaffin said. “I urge you to continue doing what you’re doing and share what you do with others. We’ve got to have new folks to help us.”

He told members not to ask potential new members to come to a meeting, because few people need another meeting to attend. Instead, he said, take them to a project and “ask them to help make a difference.”

He also urged the club to make the public aware of the money they raise with flea markets, fairs and other projects and how it is spent. “It’s not about the money you raise, it’s about what you do with it,” he reminded them.

Chaffin attended the meeting with his wife, Debbie, a member of Forest Lions Club. Also in attendance was Eric Mills, second vice district governor for District 24C, and his wife, Patti, a member Forest Lions Club.

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2019.

Comments

comments