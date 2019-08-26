Defendant opts for lawyer in rape case

The day before he was to go on trial for rape, a North Carolina man decided Tuesday to represent himself rather than have an attorney. By Wednesday morning, he had changed his mind.

Potential jurors were already in the Pulaski County Circuit Courtroom for jury selection in the trial of Michael Stephen Clodfelter when the case had to be continued Wednesday due to the change in plans.

Clodfelter, 44, of Randleman, N.C., is charged with raping, abducting and strangling a woman May 4, 2018 in Pulaski County. Attorney Robert Campbell represented Clodfelter until Tuesday, when Campbell requested to withdraw from the case. Campbell is the defendant’s second attorney.

