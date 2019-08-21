December jury trial set in murder case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A two-day jury trial is set in the case of 20-year-old Brent E. Harrell, who is accused of fatally stabbing a former best friend earlier this year.

The trial is scheduled for Dec. 10-11 in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Harrell currently stands charged with first-degree and second-degree murder; however special prosecutor Chris Rehak says he intends to drop the second-degree charge before trial and give the jury more options if a guilty verdict is rendered.

Harrell is charged with the February death of Chandler S. Dowell, 19, of Fairlawn. According to testimony during a preliminary hearing, Harrell and Dowell were best friends until Dowell started dating Harrell’s ex-girlfriend.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2019.

Comments

comments