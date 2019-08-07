Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Davis Methodist Church in the Little Creek area of Bland County is celebrating Homecoming. The Pioneers from Randleman, N.C., are singing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The pastor delivers the message at 11 and lunch is served at noon. Everyone is welcome.
