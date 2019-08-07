Widgetized Section

Davis Methodist Church to celebrate Homecoming

Davis Methodist Church in the Little Creek area of Bland County is celebrating Homecoming. The Pioneers from Randleman, N.C., are singing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The pastor delivers the message at 11 and lunch is served at noon. Everyone is welcome.

Written by: Editor on August 7, 2019.

