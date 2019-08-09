Crews busy cleaning up from storm

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A storm that passed through Pulaski County Friday evening downed multiple trees and left over 1,500 electric customers without power. Apparently, no injuries were reported.

Details were unavailable, but emergency radio traffic suggested the largest swath of damage in Pulaski County was focused in the area of Alum Spring and Thornspring Church roads. Pulaski and Dublin fire departments apparently were working their way towards one another while clearing trees from opposite ends of Alum Spring Road.

According to reports on the National Weather Service (NWS) website in Blacksburg, up to 15 large trees were down on Alum Springs Road. Another report indicated large trees down and some structural damage on Sunrise Drive, off Alum Spring Road.

Pulaski Police Department received a report of a tree on a house in the Robinson Tract area, according to radio traffic.

Some photos posted on Facebook suggested the damage might have been the result of a small tornado, but it will be up to NWS to evaluate the damage and determine whether it was a tornado, downdraft or merely strong winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued by NWS at 8:07 p.m. indicated a severe thunderstorm was located near Dublin and moving southeast at 30 mph. It was expected to have 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail that could cause hail damage to vehicles, as well as roof, siding and tree damage from winds.

Written by: Editor on August 9, 2019.

Comments

comments