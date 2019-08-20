Cougars to host Bobcats Friday in benefit game

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar football team will host the Radford Bobcats Friday at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium in the final preseason action for both teams.

Pulaski County hosted the Bluefield Beavers Saturday in their first scrimmage action. Bluefield is expected to make another deep playoff run this season, but the Cougars never backed down and were very physical throughout the contest.

Radford hit the road to scrimmage the Grayson County Blue Devils. The Bobcats put up three scores while holding Grayson County in check throughout the event. Radford scored twice on the ground and once through the air

Cougar Head Coach Stephen James was pleased with what he saw Saturday.

“Our guys put in a good day of work,” he said. “Bluefield has a solid program and some good athletes. I like the way our guys got after it. The first scrimmage you’ll always find things to correct and you have to use that as a teaching moment. How much we can improve between Saturday and when we take the field Friday will tell us a lot more about how good this team can be.”

While the matchup Friday, known as “The Battle of the Bridge,” doesn’t actually count toward the regular season, anytime the Cougars and Bobcats meet it’s an exciting event with bragging rights on the line.

The Bobcats finished last season with a record of 12-2, falling to Graham in the state semifinals. Their only other loss of the season came at the hands of the Galax Maroon Tide in week two. They return a host of starters from that team including quarterback Zane Rupe, running back P.J. Prioleau and lineman Ben Cox, who has committed to Vanderbilt University.

The Cougars finished 2018 with an 8-4 record, falling to Blacksburg 28-21 in the second round of the playoffs. Their losses were to Northside by one point, a seven-point loss to Blacksburg in week eight and a 21-10 loss at Salem.

Kickoff Friday is set for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at Cougar Express. Full concessions will be available during the matchup. PCHS All-Sports passes cannot be used for this event, but they will be sold at the stadium concourse.

