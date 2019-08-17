Cougars quick, physical in first scrimmage

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar varsity and junior varsity teams had their first chance to line up across from someone in a different uniform Saturday and Head Coach Stephen James was pleased with his program and their effort.

“I thought we played a very physical brand of football today,” James said. “That’s what you want to see. We made some errors here and there, but that’s what you expect in a first scrimmage. We’ll take a look at the film and have a few teaching moments, but overall I was pleased with the work our guys put in.”

Each session was controlled by the coaches on the field as they looked for good and bad in their players. Officials were on hand to point out penalties and infractions, but the day was more about putting in hard work than winning or losing. Each team had 10 plays to move the ball and score as many times as possible. Starters played the first 10, followed by a rotation of players for the remainder of the event.

The JV session came first with Pulaski County, Lord Botetourt and Bluefield, West Virginia taking the field. Magna Vista was unable to attend.

Botetourt put the ball in the end zone first when a Diego Turner pass was intercepted and returned for six. Turner made up for the mistake with an 85-yard pass and score to Jacob Johnson.

The next score came on a 30-yard run by a Botetourt running back. Pulaski County back Quemaar Porter answered with a 52-yard gallop to the end zone. Porter made a big play on the defensive side of the ball as well, intercepting a Botetourt pass after pressure form Logan “The Bear” Lytton forced a bad pass.

Next up for the Cougars were the Beavers of Bluefield. Turner called his own number on a busted play, rumbling four yards into the end zone for the only score of that session.

The varsity contest only involved Pulaski County and Bluefield. The Cougar defense took the field first and set the tone early with several big hits. Each play ended with multiple gold helmets in on the tackle. Bluefield was unable to score in their first 10-play series. The Cougars took their turn on offense and also had trouble getting into the end zone. The final play of the first Cougar series ended with a tipped pass from AJ McCloud being intercepted by the Beavers.

Bluefield came out for their second offensive attempt and were unable to score. The Cougars moved junior quarterback Drew Dalton into the game. Sophomore running back Keyonte Kennedy broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown run for the first score of the series. Dalton connected with senior wide out Landon McDaniel for a 25-yard scoring strike to end the series.

The two teams went back and forth with a combination of players but no scores were added during the 10-play session.

Next up, the two teams went into a game situation with chains. Each team had four downs to score or gain a first down. Bluefield went on offense first, losing yardage on the first two plays. On third down and long, the Bluefield quarterback connected with one of his receivers. A Cougar missed tackle resulted in an 84-yard score for the Beavers.

The Cougars gained six yards on first down, but were unable to move it any further. A fourth down Dalton pass was incomplete, giving the Beavers the ball again.

Bluefield threw two incomplete passes and ran for no gain before lining up to attempt a field goal. Senior Luke Russell blocked the field goal. The Cougars had one final chance to score, but after a fourth down punt the event concluded.

“I think we’re in a pretty good place right now,” James said. “We obviously have a few things to tighten up, but our effort is very good. We’ll see how much we can improve between now and Friday night.”

The Cougars will host the Radford Bobcats Friday, Aug. 23, in a benefit game at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

