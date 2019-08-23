Cougars lack offensive firepower against Bobcats

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Cougars looked confused and disorganized at times as they dropped their final preseason scrimmage of the season 17-7 to the Radford Bobcats.

“When you look at this film you’re going to be disappointed at some of the things that you see,” Cougar Head Coach Stephen James told his team in the locker room. “We missed assignments, we made mistakes and we didn’t follow our assignments. We committed some penalties that we absolutely shouldn’t have made and we had two turnovers. Those are all things that add up to trouble, no matter who you’re playing.”

Coach James went on to let his team know the good news.

“While you never want to walk off the field with less points than the other guy, the good news is that we’re still 0-0,” he said. “This stings right now and it should, but it can also be our new starting point. We know what we did wrong and now we just need to fix it. We’ve got a lot to work on, but I’m confident we can get it done.”

The two teams swapped possessions in the first quarter until PJ Prioleau broke free for a 25 yard touchdown run. The kick put the Bobcats up 7-0. The Cougars answered with 8:26 remaining in the first half when senior Logan Burchett made a great play on the ball and intercepted a Bobcat pass, returning it 21 yards for the pick six. Broc Simpson hit the PAT to tie the game at 7-7.

Radford broke another big play two minutes later with a 71-yard touchdown pass and catch to go up 14-7. Neither team scored and the half ended with the same score.

The Cougars came out looking better to start the second half, forcing a Radford punt and then gaining a first down before fumbling the ball back to the Bobcats. Radford gained seven yards on their first two plays from the Cougar 28-yard line, but lost four and decided to attempt a 47-yard field goal that was good and would have been good from deeper.

With the Bobcats leading 17-7, the teams swapped possessions until the Cougars threw an interception. With backups in the game for both teams through most of the fourth quarter, the game moved quickly and ended with the Bobcats on top.

Pulaski County gained nine first downs compared to seven from Radford. The Cougars ran the ball 35 times for 128 yards. Radford ran 33 times for 66 yards. Cougar quarterbacks completed five of 10 passes with one interception for 36 yards. Radford completed four of 10 passes with one interception for 98 yards. Oddly, each team earned 164 total yards of offense. The Cougars lost a fumble for two total turnovers while the Bobcats only had one. A key statistic against the Cougars was penalties. The Cougars were hit with five penalties for either personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct, three of those coming in the first half.

“We made way too many mistakes and they made less,” Coach James said. “We’ve got a lot to work on. It’s got to start with eliminating the penalties. We had 75 yards of penalties in personal fouls or unsportsmanlike penalties. That is unacceptable. Outside of that we had one five yard penalty for illegal procedure late in the game and a five yard illegal forward pass penalty that was a heat of the moment thing with a kid trying to make a play.”

Coach James was also concerned with the play of his offensive line.

“Our line is supposed to be a strong point for us this season, but we didn’t look like it tonight,” he said. “They’re going to learn a lot when they watch themselves on this film. We can fix that. We’ve got to get our offense where we need it and we need to do it quickly. Next week it’s for real and it counts.”

The Cougar quarterback question remains up in the air coming out of the scrimmage as well. Junior AJ McCloud was unavailable for the event and will likely be out for at least a month due to a shoulder injury. Senior Chris Shay and junior Drew Dalton each had good and bad moments throughout the night, but a closer look at the film will likely result in both still spending time in the position for at least another week.

The Cougars will open the regular season Friday, Aug. 30, when they host the Northside Vikings. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

