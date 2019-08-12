Construction flaw cited for depot damage

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Less than a decade after rising from the ashes, sections of Pulaski Train Station’s soffit are rotting and coming apart.

Insurance adjusters place the fault on defective workmanship by the contractor, South End Construction. Unfortunately, South End filed bankruptcy and closed several years ago, so it appears Pulaski is going to be left holding the bag.

Town Manager Shawn Utt recently told Pulaski Town Council it could cost in the neighborhood of $100,000 to fix the damage.

