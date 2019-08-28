Church dedicates new historical marker

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

“What is best about this celebration is we gather today not in what used to be a church building. We’re not gathered in a museum. We’re gathered … in a church that has been actively serving its community continuously for 250 years; and one that will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.”

That was the message Joe Guthrie imparted to dozens attending New Dublin Presbyterian Church’s dedication of Virginia historical marker KE6, commemorating the church’s history. The new marker, located on the east side of Route 100, just prior to New Dublin Church Road, reads:

“This congregation, one of the oldest in Southwest Virginia, consisted of 45 families by 1769. Col. Joseph Cloyd, a Revolutionary War officer, donated land for its first sanctuary, built 1/2 mile east of here ca. 1781. The present sanctuary (ca. 1875), the third on the site, blends Greek Revival and Gothic Revival architecture. Members in the mid-19th century included enslaved African-Americans. The church housed a Confederate military hospital during the Civil War, and the home guard mustered nearby before the Battle of Cloyd’s Mountain on 9 May 1864. The cemetery reflects Victorian funerary art and is the burial place of veterans of the Civil War and World Wars I and II.”

