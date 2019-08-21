Child rape suspect denied bond

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County judge denied bond for a man accused of raping a 5-year-old boy, despite defense attorney claims the man is mentally incapacitated.

Public defender Ricky Jensen says sinus surgery performed on John Jeffrey Stowers Jr. three years ago left Stowers with “mental retardation.” He says incarceration is exacerbating the condition because Stowers, 24, of Pulaski, is being held in solitary confinement at New River Valley Jail 24 hours per day.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor said Stowers is accused of raping a male child through inanimate object penetration. The child’s mother reported to police July 30 she believed Stowers had sexually assaulted the child.

