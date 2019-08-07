Child porn defendant denied bond

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski County judge Tuesday morning denied bond for a woman facing almost four-dozen charges involving child pornography.

Although 48-year-old Kimberly Breeden Brugh is a paraplegic and possibly faces life-threatening medical conditions, circuit court Judge Bradley Finch said setting a bond would create an unreasonable danger to the public. His decision followed testimony by Brugh and her family and a summary of evidence by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rebekah Cotton.

The case was appealed to circuit court after Brugh was denied bond by a Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge.

Brugh, a Pulaski County native, testified Tuesday she has never been in trouble with the law. Appearing before the judge in a wheelchair, she explained she was paralyzed in a car wreck at the age of 17.

