Child allegedly abducted for extortion

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Blacksburg man is facing two felony charges after allegedly demanding a Dublin woman give him money or personal property in exchange for her toddler.

Major Daniel Johnson with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the mother’s residence around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, to investigate what appeared to be abduction for extortion.

Johnson said the child’s mother indicated she allowed an ex-boyfriend, identified as Michael Wayne Brizendine, to keep the child at his residence in Montgomery for a couple of days. Brizendine, 39, had been the child’s father figure since birth, police were told.

However, when the mother asked Brizendine to return the child, he refused “unless money and personal property was provided in exchange,” Johnson said.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 5, 2019.

Comments

comments