Castaways played historic Pulaski Theatre

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Castaways came to Pulaski Friday as part of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series. As is normally the case, the Sounds of Summer Concert was set to take place at Jackson Park with the band playing to the crowd from the front steps of Pulaski’s town hall.

Late afternoon rainfall prompted concert organizers to move the venue from the park to the Pulaski Theatre. Not long after the first notes were played, fans of Carolina beach music found their way to the alternative indoor venue until eventually more than 200 people had entered through the glass doors of the historic theater to hear the sounds of summer.

Led by lead singer Karen Clayton and backed up by electric guitar and an array of brass instruments, the Castaways played fan favorites from the 60s and 70s, all the while encouraging the audience to move to the music.

Written by: Editor on August 7, 2019.

