Boat Ramp on New River to close temporarily for study

Appalachian Power will temporarily close to the public next week a boat ramp downstream of its Claytor Hydroelectric Dam.

The ramp will be closed Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16.

The site will be closed to the public so that Appalachian Power can conduct a survey of fresh-water mussels in the area.

The public boat access is located on Little River Road, between the Claytor Dam and the Interstate-81 bridges on the New River.

Appalachian owns and operates the hydroelectric facility.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is a unit of American Electric Power, one of the largest electric companies in the United States. AEP is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to customers. AEP’s more than 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,340 megawatts of renewable energy.

Written by: Editor on August 8, 2019.

Comments

comments