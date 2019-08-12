Blacksburg offers ladder truck for $240K

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Town Council members were pleased to learn at their recent meeting the town will be able to purchase Blacksburg Fire Department’s 1999 ladder truck for a fraction of what a new truck would cost.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said Blacksburg offered to sell the “soon to be surplus” truck, with just 8,300 miles on its odometer, for $240,000. He said the original offer was $250,000, but an inspection determined a new onboard generator is needed, so the price was adjusted to cover the $10,000 replacement cost.

“I thought that was really fair — really stand up,” Utt said.

Written by: Editor on August 12, 2019.

