By MELINDA WILLIAMS
Pulaski Town Council members were pleased to learn at their recent meeting the town will be able to purchase Blacksburg Fire Department’s 1999 ladder truck for a fraction of what a new truck would cost.
Town Manager Shawn Utt said Blacksburg offered to sell the “soon to be surplus” truck, with just 8,300 miles on its odometer, for $240,000. He said the original offer was $250,000, but an inspection determined a new onboard generator is needed, so the price was adjusted to cover the $10,000 replacement cost.
“I thought that was really fair — really stand up,” Utt said.
