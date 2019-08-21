Antecedents liven up the lake with music

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

More than a few weddings have taken place at Claytor Lake State Park’s gazebo, which is situated on the lawn behind the Howe House/Park Headquarters.

Last Friday evening saw about 200 people gathered on the lawn in front of the gazebo but not for nuptials. They came instead to see and hear the Pulaski County based roots rock band known as The Antecedents.

Billy Steele formed the band last year and since then, it has developed a sizable following. Some of those in attendance knew the words to the band’s original songs and sang along as the music played.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2019.

Comments

comments