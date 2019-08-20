Another Pulaski County tornado?

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Did a storm that passed through Pulaski County Tuesday spawn another tornado?

That’s the question public safety officials were asking themselves just before The Southwest Times’ deadline Tuesday afternoon.

Posts on Facebook were reporting heavy winds and torrential rain in the vicinity of Dublin around 3 p.m. Emergency service traffic also reported numerous trees, utility poles and power lines broken or on the ground.

Josh Tolbert, Pulaski County’s Emergency Services director, said he was en route to the Black Hollow Road area just before 4 p.m. to see damage, which possibly could be the result of a tornado.

