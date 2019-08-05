Addie Levy: Bluegrass Prodigy

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

For many families in the area, a trip to Pigeon Forge is an annual ritual.

For Addie Levy, a rising senior at Pulaski County High School, visiting Dollywood has always been one of the highlights of her year.

“We’ve been to Dollywood since I can remember,” said Addie. “That’s always been my happy place.”

On one occasion, Addie met a fellow in Dollywood by the name of Gary “Biscuit” Davis, a banjo player who happened to be Dolly Parton’s former band leader. Addie Levy was just 10 years old at the time and was, and still is, a huge Dolly Parton fan.

After Biscuit’s performance at Dollywood’s Dixie Stampede, young Addie Levy came up to compliment him on his playing.

“He asked me to sing a line or two and I did and he was like ‘You should start playing music!’” Addie explained. “And so me, being a Dolly worshipper since I was very young, took that very much to heart. So I went home, picked up a guitar and dad taught me three chords, G, C and D.”

Her dad, Jeff Levy, who heads the engineering design and technology program at New River Community College, introduced Addie to music at an early age.

“I’ve been singing with my dad at my church since I was three-years-old,” Addie recounted.

Though she grew up listening to her father play guitar, Addie never really considered playing music until that fateful day in Dollywood. From then on, however, Addie Levy has been all about playing music.

“I started getting invested in the local bluegrass jams,” said Addie. “So my best friends were old guys that sat around in a circle playing the same 40 songs over and over again.”

Many of these early jam sessions took place at the old River City Grill in Radford.

“So it’s just a bunch of mostly bluegrass musicians and you just sit in a circle and everybody plays a song and you play along with them,” said Addie. “And everybody sings harmonies because in the bluegrass community, everyone knows the same songs. So it’s really cool to be able to do that with a lot of people.”

Not long after discovering her love of playing music, Addie found a mandolin that her mother, Robin Levy, bought many years before. Robin never took to playing the mandolin but is said to “play the radio very well.”

“I found it in the closet,” said Addie. “And I decided that I would be a mandolin player from there on out because it’s so much smaller and I’ve got smaller hands and long fingers, so it works.

I don’t know why I was attracted to it. Most people don’t even know what mandolin is.”

Not long after she began playing music, Addie met a guitar player from a young band just as they were starting to form. The oldest member of the band was the 13-year-old banjo player and the youngest was the nine-year-old bass player. The band was called Gravel Road and for five years they played in various locations in the New River Valley, the Roanoke area, Tennessee, North Carolina and one year they played Floyd Fest.

The Gravel Road band ended when Addie was 15 just as some of them were starting college and Addie took some time off from playing.

A year passed and Addie and the bass player from Gravel Road decided they were bored and wanted to form another band. They knew a banjo player and his eight-year-old brother played dobro.

One day, the three young musicians, along with dad on guitar, decided to join a jam at the Floyd Country Store.

“They’ve been very encouraging throughout my entire musical career, so the Floyd Country Store is my second home, pretty much,” said Addie.

As is often the case in these jam sessions, Addie and company met other musicians including a guitar player … who knew a fiddle player.

In July 2018, Gate 10, a bluegrass band, was formed.

“Gate 10, that’s where I live,” said Addie. “That’s where we practice and mom decided that that was a cool name and so that’s what we went with.”

In a year’s time, Gate 10 has already played several venues including headlining Bluegrass night at the Chautauqua Festival in Wytheville and the Pulaski Radio Show at the Pulaski Theatre, as well as regular appearances at the Floyd Country Store. They’re going to be playing at the Fiddle and Banjo Club at NRCC, making a repeat performance on the Pulaski Radio Show and hope to be playing at Floyd Fest next year.

More exciting still, Gate 10 has just recorded their first album, which will be coming out at the end of this year on Floyd based Mountain Fever records. Addie wrote or co-wrote four songs on the new album.

So what is Bluegrass music?

“I would say banjos but I don’t think that’s quite right,” Addie said with a smile. “Bluegrass is a certain combination of instruments with a certain kind of drive to it. There’s a constant banjo roll that goes with it with a bass pushing the beat. The mandolin plays the role of what a snare drum would on a drum set. So it hits the offbeat, so it’s like bass, mandolin, bass, mandolin. And, you know, bluegrass music is all about murder and moonshine and stuff, so I guess that’s what bluegrass is.”

In addition to playing, Addie Levy has taught music with the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM), a program that teaches children to play traditional and bluegrass music. She’s taught mandolin to aspiring musicians in Mt. Airy and Wytheville and starting this fall, Addie will be teaching guitar to middle schoolers involved in the newly formed Greater Pulaski JAM.

“There’s so much musical heritage in our area and it’s finally being pushed to the younger generation here who may not have experienced it before,” Addie enthused. “That’s what’s awesome about the JAM program.”

Being a rising senior in high school, naturally Addie has given her future plans some thought. As of now, Addie plans on attending New River Community College and taking classes in engineering design, a class not uncoincidentally taught by her father. She might then pursue a business degree at Liberty University.

“But I mean, the ultimate dream goal is to be a full time cast member of Dollywood,” Addie admitted.

For a few days for the past five years Addie and her dad were hired to sing and play along the streets of Dollywood as part of Streetmosphere. This has only whetted her appetite for further adventures in Dollywood.

“When she was little, she used to want to work at the Dippin’ Dots trailer at Dollywood,” added her mother Robin Levy.

“I’d do anything to work there full time,” said Addie. “You know; I’ll sell Dippin’ Dots on the side. If they need me there, I’ll do it.”

Though Addie enjoys acting, she’s played roles in both PCHS and Wohlfahrt Haus theater productions, her greatest passion is clearly making music.

“I really enjoy the community that I’ve built,” said Addie. “I have some of the best friends I’ve ever had because I play bluegrass and some of the best memories that I’ve ever had have come from playing festivals or meeting some of my musical idols.”

But has she met Dolly Parton?

“No, not yet but I’m trying,” said Addie in mock despair. “I really am.”

Considering Addie Levy’s bright eyed energy, talents and determination, we at the Southwest Times feel confident that she will meet Dolly Parton in the near future. If it never comes to pass, well, it’s Dolly’s loss.

Written by: Editor on August 5, 2019. on August 6, 2019.

Comments

comments