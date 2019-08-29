2019 Appalachian League Playoffs set

Rookie-Advanced playoffs to begin Friday August 30

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The 2019 Appalachian League playoff matchups are set after the West Division was decided Wednesday on the final day of the regular season. The first round of the postseason for the Rookie-Advanced league begins on Friday, August 30 after an off-day Thursday.

In accordance with Appalachian League Playoff procedures, each series will be a best-of-three, with the winners meeting in the League Championship Series. The top seed in each division will have home-field advantage, hosting games two and three (if necessary), while the second seed will host the first contest.

East Division Semifinals

The Pulaski Yankees clinched the East Division Sunday and enter the postseason with the best record in the Appalachian League at 42-26. It is their first playoff appearance since 2017. The Burlington Royals (39-29) are the second seed in the East, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Game 1: Friday, August 30 at 6:30pm at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington, N.C.

Game 2: Saturday, August 31 at 6:30pm at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park in Pulaski, Va.

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, September 1 at 6:30pm at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park in Pulaski, Va.

West Division Semifinals

Both playoff spots in the West were decided Wednesday on the final day of the regular season. The Johnson City Cardinals (35-33) clinched the West with 9-7 win over Kingsport, while the Bristol Pirates (34-33) locked up second place by way of a 4-2 victory over Danville. It is the first trip to the postseason for the Cardinals since winning the League championship in 2016. It will be Bristol’s first trip to the postseason as a Pirates’ affiliate.

Game 1: Friday, August 30 at 6:30pm at DeVault Memorial Stadium in Bristol, Va.

Game 2: Saturday, August 31 at 6:30pm at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, Tenn.

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, September 1 at 5pm at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, Tenn.

Appalachian League Championship Series

The schedule for the Championship Series will be released at the conclusion of the Divisional Round. Per a new league rule voted on at the 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings, home-field advantage in the Championship Series will now be determined by the best record. The advantage will fall to either Pulaski or Burlington with .618 and .574 winning percentages, respectively.

For more information about the 2019 Appalachian League playoffs and the league playoff procedures, visit appyleague.com. Fans can follow each game of the playoffs on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Written by: Editor on August 29, 2019.

