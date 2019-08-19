Theatre can happen anywhere

By WILLIAM PANE

“Theatre can happen anywhere,” declared Kendall Payne. “And I think it’s really cool for people to come and experience it in an intimate way in a nontraditional space. Theatre is just telling a good story and giving people an opportunity to come here for a couple of hours and forget about everything else that’s going on in the world.”

The space to which Kendall Payne is referring is the Pulaski Elks Club, where the Adaire Theater has been performing musical productions since 2016.

Payne formed the Adaire Theatre in the summer of 2012, when he found himself unexpectedly without work. He had been chosen to play a significant acting role in a feature film and because filming would take at least three months, he’d been told to not book any summer engagements. But, as happens so often in the film business, the financing fell through.

“I was like, ‘What am I going to do?” said Payne.

An actress who was a close friend of Payne and who also had no summer bookings, suggested they do their own show.

“It was like learning on the job,” said Payne. “I’m like, OK, how do we do this? What are we going to call ourselves and how do we get rights for the shows?”

They decided to call the newly formed acting company the Adaire Theatre.

“It’s actually my middle name,” said Kendall Adaire Payne. “And it kind of stands out.”

Payne first became interested in theater back in the sixth grade where a teacher by the name of Jeff McCoy taught drama. At one particular assembly at Pulaski Middle School, the student body was watching a school play and one of Payne’s good friends was a part of the production.

“She came flying in on the skateboard, did some cool tricks and hopped up on the stage,” Payne related. “I was like, ‘You get to do this if you do theater?’”

Yes, and No … his first show was “James and the Giant Peach,” where he played a glow worm.

“It was a very, very small part but I had a blast,” said Payne.

That same year, Payne joined the school band and played trombone. He also learned about percussion and took piano classes outside of school.

“Music has always been a big part of who I am,” said Payne.

As Payne matriculated to high school, so too did Jeff McCoy, who became the PCHS drama teacher that same year. As a young drama student, Payne took school trips with McCoy to Broadway and even London to see theater productions. Payne credits McCoy as being someone who acted as a mentor to him in his younger years.

By the time Kendall graduated from PCHS in 2001, he knew what he wanted to do for a career and so attending the Shenandoah Conservatory was a natural choice. There, he honed his singing, dancing and acting skills and graduated with a degree in Music Theatre.

His first paid gig was at Wohlfahrt Haus in Wytheville, where he worked for about two years as a resident performer. From there, he began getting steady acting work in productions in many locations.

“As an actor, you’ve got to be kind of a gypsy and just have fun wherever the jobs take you,” said Kendal. “My gigs have taken place in big theaters, small theaters and dinner theaters, you name it.”

Payne supplemented his income with commercial work, some film work and by giving acting lessons.

“I taught master classes, workshops and that kind of thing,” said Payne. “I’ve been doing that pretty much the whole time, you know, running drama camps or mentoring. I’m one of those people who believes that you can’t just hide your gifts. Gifts are meant to be shared.”

For several summers, an Adaire Theatre production took place at the Little Theater at PCHS and they were becoming increasingly popular. After several parents inquired as to how their children might get involved in one of his productions, Payne decided to start an acting camp in 2015.

“I think there’s a lot of life skills that you can learn through theater,” Kendall related. “I always tell my kids that theater is a sport, whether you realize it or not. You have to warm up your body. You’re moving around. It’s very active. So I treat it like a sport. Everyone’s accountable for taking care of each other. You wouldn’t run a football team with nine players, you need 11 on the field. It doesn’t matter if you’re the blocker, the quarterback or the superstar on the team, every part is integral.”

Payne’s first acting classes took place at the Fine Arts Center Annex on 4th Street but locations for the course varied. Through the years he’s given acting classes at the Dublin United Methodist Church and at Dublin Middle School.

“It’s not about whether or not they go into theater,” Payne emphasized. “It’s about learning those life skills of dependability, accountability, self-confidence, self-worth and building each other up. That’s what the focus is as far as our youth and our camp.”

Through his career, Kendall Payne has played a multitude of roles. Among his favorites, was the time he played baseball’s barrier shattering superstar Jackie Robinson.

Another favorite production was entitled “I Have a Dream,” which focused on the life of Martin Luther King Jr. This was a national tour that lasted 10 months.

“We had a great bunch of actors in the show,” recounted Payne. “We all got along and it so happened that the stars aligned and I met Keith.”

Like Kendall Payne, Keith McCoy had experience in many aspects of theater.

“We’ve done everything there is, from sets to props to stage management to acting, singing, dancing to music direction,” said Payne.

Keith McCoy first helped choreograph one of Payne’s productions in 2013. He returned in 2014 to direct Adair Theatre’s next summer production.

Since then, Keith McCoy has played a part in producing and acting in all of the subsequent Adaire Theatre shows.

“He’s been a huge part of the company,” said Payne. “I can’t imagine doing it with anyone else because he’s my best friend and we’ve just always been on the same page creatively and been able to feed off each other.”

Keith McCoy is both the costume designer and director for Adair Theatre’s current show entitled “Legally Blond.” Payne handles the musical aspects of the show and assists in the directing and, as is normally the case, they also play acting roles in the production.

Payne runs his theater group with great efficiency. “Legally Blond” has a cast of 30 with a crew of one, who acts as the stage manager. As a rule, they rehearse for two full weeks before each show and perform for two subsequent weekends.

“We run it like a professional company,” said Payne.

Adaire Theatre first came to the Elks Club with cabaret type show which proved quite popular but as of last year’s production of “Chicago,” the theatre troupe has concentrated on producing more elaborate musical productions.

“Legally Blond” is the third musical production that Adaire Theatre has produced at the Elks Club.

“Before we started doing it year-round, we would do our summer show and we would do our camp and then we would continue working as an actor,” said Payne. “Now I’m kind of hunkering down in my hometown. I don’t really stress about it because I really think life leads you to where you need to go. And right now, it’s led me back home and that’s where I want to be right now.”

Producing a complex musical in a relatively short time span with amateur actors might produce a greater sense of stress in some people but Payne takes a philosophical view of his work.

“Our jobs easy when you think about it,” said Payne. “We’re playing dress up and we’re telling stories. Everyone’s done that as a kid. So like the fact that you can have a deep emotional impact that is really powerful can be very rewarding. I see that in our productions, but also see that a lot in our educational programs.”

“Legally Blond” is currently playing at the Elks Club.

It’s a little edgy but there’s a lot of comedy in it,” Payne related. “You get pulled into the razzle dazzle of the high energy dance numbers and the catchy tunes and all that.”

As for those who’ve never seen a Adaire Theatre production Kendall Payne puts it this way.

“If you’re curious, just come, come walk through the door and see what we’re about. Because I mean, we’re right here. I’m not sure if we’ll be here forever but right now, we’re here and it’s working. I love the fact that we’re doing it in the most unconventional space right now. Theatre can happen anywhere.”

