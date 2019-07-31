Woman indicted for sex with inmate

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski woman is facing a charge of having sex with an inmate in February, according to indictments unsealed Tuesday morning in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Rachel Leann Donaldson, age unavailable, is charged through a direct indictment with one count of carnal knowledge of an inmate. The indictment was handed down by a Pulaski County grand jury April 8, but indictments are sealed for three weeks to give authorities an opportunity to make arrests.

According to circuit court records, Donaldson is listed as a fugitive. The charge is a Class 6 felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor said the incident occurred Feb. 1 in the kitchen area at New River Valley Regional Jail. Without having the case file in his possession, he said he believes an outside firm that contracts services with the jail employed her.

According to the Virginia code section under which she is charged, the offender would be an “employee or contractual employee of, or a volunteer with, a state or local correctional facility or regional jail, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Juvenile Justice, a secure facility or detention home, … a state or local court services unit, … a local community-based probation services agency or a pretrial services agency.” The defendant would be “in a position of authority over the inmate.”

Other indictments handed down July 8 are:

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 31, 2019.

Comments

comments