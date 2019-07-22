Weekend motorcycle rider courses offered

Four basic rider motorcycle weekend courses are being offered at New River Community College in July and August.

The Basic Rider Course (BRC) is a three-day course held on the Dublin campus. Friday evening classes are held 6-9:30 p.m. in 135 Rooker Hall. Saturday and Sunday classes are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the motorcycle range, parking lot H.

The sessions run July 26-28, Aug. 9-11, Aug. 23-25, and Aug. 30-Sept. 1.

Seven more courses are offered September through November.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 22, 2019.

Comments

comments