Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Weekend motorcycle rider courses offered

Four basic rider motorcycle weekend courses are being offered at New River Community College in July and August.

The Basic Rider Course (BRC) is a three-day course held on the Dublin campus. Friday evening classes are held 6-9:30 p.m. in 135 Rooker Hall. Saturday and Sunday classes are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the motorcycle range, parking lot H.

The sessions run July 26-28, Aug. 9-11, Aug. 23-25, and Aug. 30-Sept. 1.

Seven more courses are offered September through November.

Continue reading

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on July 22, 2019.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login