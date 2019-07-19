Volvo employees receive minor injuries

An emergency services call at Volvo in Dublin this morning may have led those with police scanners to believe a truck fell on an employee; but that is not the case.

Joe Mies, Volvo spokesman, said some employees were moving a “cut-away” of a truck cab when they dropped it. Two employees were checked by medical professionals for minor injuries, but are expected to return to work later today.

The cut-away is used for visitor tours, so it was not part of the production process.

