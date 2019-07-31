Virginia Showmaster’s Circuit comes to the NRV Fair

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The last day of the New River Valley Fair brought farm families from far and wide to compete in the Virginia Showmaster’s Circuit, which is a series of competitive events held at 10 fairgrounds across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Showmaster’s Circuit gives youths the opportunity to develop showmanship and animal management skills by presenting their goats and lambs to judges at the fair. Four different age groups are represented in the competition: Peewee (eight and under), Junior, (9-12 year olds), Intermediate (13 to 15 year olds) and Senior (16 to 19 year olds).

The contest is further divided into two categories, the Market and Showmanship competitions. The former is based on the market value of the animal based on its structural correctness and overall appearance. The showmanship competition deals strictly with how the youngsters present their lambs and goats to the judges.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 31, 2019.

Comments

comments