VERONA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of beating his wife with a shower head has been indicted by a county grand jury on malicious wounding charges.

Staunton News Leader obtained court records showing 66-year-old Dave Meadows is accused of causing “significant injuries” to his wife’s head in September.

The 51-year-old victim told authorities she was taking a shower when her husband attacked her with the shower head she’d been using.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Maj. Brian Jenkins said the woman had been arguing with Meadows about her being late for work and a lack of room in their bathroom.

Jenkins said the shower part had “imprinted into her head” during the attack.

The Fishersville man is free on a $10,000 bond and prohibited from contacting his wife pending an upcoming trial.

