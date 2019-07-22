Vandals hit Draper basketball goals again

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

After the second case of vandalism in a year, Pulaski County is looking at replacing Draper Community Park’s tempered glass basketball goals with metal ones.

“Unfortunately will are looking at putting in metal backboard goals to replace these very nice tempered glass goals,” Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers said after the most recent act of vandalism.

A little less than a year ago, one of the glass goals had to be replaced after a vandal or vandals broke it by apparently throwing rocks at it. Recently, a rock was found lying on the court under another glass goal that had been shattered.

Akers said switching to metal backboards might not be as simple as installing a new backboard though. An entire new system may have to be purchased and that could cost $1,800 or more.

Written by: Editor on July 22, 2019.

