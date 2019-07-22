Two arrested on firearms charges

BLACKSBURG — Two Roanoke County men were arrested on firearms charges Thursday after Blacksburg police received a call of an attempted armed robbery.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 3500 block of Holiday Lane, where they arrested Gregory Lee Harman, 20, of Roanoke, and Hunter Dylann Hall, 21, of Vinton, on one count each of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending, the release states. Hall and Harman are being held without bond.

