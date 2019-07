Track athletes recognized

William Paine/SWT

At their most recent meeting, the Pulaski County School Board recognized the students who competed in the state track meet. Seen here are (from left) Assistant Coach Craig Hodge, Head Coach Sirak Ogbagabir, rising VT freshman Grace Boone, junior Madison Woolwine, junior Allyson Castle, junior Courtney Crigger, sophomore Sara Trueheart, junior Kelsey Arnold, senior Tristan Allen, senior Jacob Akers (in blue) and junior Grey Suthers.

