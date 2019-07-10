Third person charged with aiding escape

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia State Police has charged a third person with aiding a New River Valley Regional Jail inmate in escaping from a work detail June 17.

According to Pulaski County General District Court records, Shannon Marie Cox, of Pulaski, was arrested June 21. She is alleged to have assisted Jeremy Charles Bryan with an escape along Cleburne Boulevard, near the Giles County line. She has since been released on $1,500 bond.

Cox is charged with aiding a prisoner in effecting an escape, obstruction of the legal process and obstruction of justice. Her relationship with Bryan is not specified in court documents. Her address is listed as Bunts Street in Pulaski, where Bryan was arrested June 19.

