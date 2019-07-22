Talbert looking forward to new adventures

By DAVID GRAVELY

To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. – Ecclesiastes 3:1

No one knew it at the time, but when “Big Mike” and Regina Talbert accepted Jesus Christ in February 1971 and began attending the Dublin Church of God, there was a bigger plan in the works.

Fast forward 45 years. Mikie Talbert, the youth pastor at the Dublin Church of God, announced at the end of the regular Sunday service June 30 that after 21 years of service he was stepping down from his role as youth pastor.

“It was a tough decision and one we prayed about for a long time,” Talbert said. “We’ve felt led in a different direction for a while now, but we wanted to make sure it was God’s plan and not just something we wanted to try. We also wanted to make sure that our new pastor, Craig Caylor, had plenty of time to get settled into his new role. I grew up in this church and it will always be home for me, but the time has come to move to what God has planned for us next.”

Talbert took over as the youth pastor at the Dublin Church of God July 1998. Not long after that, he went to a game for a Pulaski County High School volleyball player who was in his youth group. That was where he met the first part of the “us” and “we” in his previous comment, Angela, who was coaching the team. After a short time, the couple realized they were in love and married March 13, 1999. Angela works at the high school as the Choral Director and teacher.

When he says he grew up in the Dublin Church of God, he means that in the literal sense as well. After marrying Angela, the couple moved into a portion of the church above the gym. Their son, Cody, was born June 18, 2001. With their family now up to three, they moved to their family farm in New River September 2004.

One of the big parts of his job as youth pastor was promoting and helping get young people into church youth camp each summer.

“Youth camp has always been such a great experience for us,” he said. “Some years we had more than others go, but we consistently sent an average of 14 each year between all four weeks of the camp. Each week is for different age groups. We’ve also enjoyed working at youth camp. Through the years, many of those young people came back to work the camps with us.”

With that many young people together, despite many away from home for the first time, there were always good memories.

“My best memories include seeing our youth enjoy an atmosphere of worship and preaching where they felt completely free to let go and let God bless them without hesitation,” he said. “They come back from camp so fueled up and ready to make a difference for Christ. It is a challenge to keep the flame fanned, but I always loved trying to help them keep that fire stoked. I always enjoyed hearing our teens and others open up away from home and share their struggles. It allowed me to minister however I could help.”

Spending so much time and effort at some jobs could cause issues at home, but that wasn’t the case for the Talberts. Angela was also involved in the youth ministry and the praise and worship team at the Dublin Church of God.

“She is huge part of our ministry,” he said. “I often said they could do without me and keep her, because she was the one who really made me shine. Angela has been a tremendous helpmate in our ministry. She is an outstanding musician and leader. Angela always has an encouraging word for everyone and does her best to make sure all people are included no matter what walk of life they come from. She has helped with in every facet of our ministry including youth choirs, drama, worship team, Sunday school lock-ins and youth trips to places like Winterfest, Jesus Jam, Acquire the Fire, Unplugged Retreat and others. She has a servant’s heart but a great ability to lead.”

Through the years, Talbert has held several positions and earned several titles in the church and state church offices. He received his Exhorters License in 2000, received Ordination January 2004 and became an Ordained Bishop in 2009. He currently serves on the Church of God State Youth Board and Christian Education Board.

Their son Cody graduated from high school and will be moving on to Virginia Military Institute this fall.

So with the announcement now public, what does the future hold for the Talbert family and their ministry?

“We will continue to serve on the State boards until those terms expire and will also be evangelizing locally, mainly helping fill the pulpit for any area pastors as the need arises,” he said. “We still plan to be very active in our community. I have a heart and desire as a long term goal to introduce teens and younger children to Christ through the outdoors, which I am really passionate about through hunting, fishing, horseback riding and other activities. I would love to tie the ministry and the outdoors together. I am by far an outdoors guy and feel that I work well in that capacity. I also plan to continue managing our beef cattle farm and help my mother take care of my father.”

Sunday, July 14, the Dublin Church of God held a fellowship lunch to send the Talberts on their way into this next phase of their ministry. As expected, there were some tears and a few laughs.

Angela was recognized for her work with the praise and worship team and as one of the organizers of the church’s “Women with a Purpose” women’s group. Cody was recognized for his work at youth camp and as a member of the church. All three were thanked for their friendship and dedication to the church through the years.

“We are so appreciative of the ministry of Pastor Mikie Talbert over the past 21 years,” Dublin Church of God Pastor Craig Caylor said. “He has made a tremendous difference for Christ in many lives, both young and old. The Dublin Church of God is a better church because of his faithful service. We will miss him, his wife Angela and their son Cody dearly, but we are also excited for them and the great things they will do for the Lord in their new calling.”

