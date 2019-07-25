Supervisors require Special Use Permits for treatment centers

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisor’s midsummer meeting started slightly ahead of schedule and owing to a light agenda, was finished a half-hour after it started.

The meeting began with Terry Smusz, CEO of New River Community Action, giving her annual report to the board. Smusz detailed several of the nonprofit’s antipoverty programs including several dealing with the well-being of children, as well as other programs aimed at getting people employed.

The Pulaski County Director of Planning and Zoning, Elaine Holeton, then addressed the board and spoke about text amendments made to the Pulaski County Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). This document outlines rules and procedures relative to the county’s zoning authority and Holeton’s text revisions were geared to bring the UDO in alignment with the code of Virginia.

The UDO lists specific uses of land and identifies by zoning district whether a particular use is permitted. The categories of uses include Permitted Use, Conditional Use, Special Use Permit and Prohibited Use.

