Snowville staff recognized

Congratulations were in order for Snowville Elementary School for being selected to receive the 2018-2019 Virginia Index of Performance (VIP) Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award. A school receives this distinguished award for being accredited and for making significant progress toward educational goals established by the Board of Education and the Governor. In addition, the school must earn 75 VIP points (including bonus points) in each content area. Pictured here are teachers April Bopp, Erin Hagar, Stephanie Branson and Snowville Principle Amy Shrewsbury. The group was recognized at the recent meeting of the Pulaski County School Board.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2019.

