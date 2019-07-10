Sherrill Lana Epperley

Jan. 20, 1951-July 8, 2019

Sherrill Lana Epperley of Pulaski, Va., passed away July 8, 2019.

She was born Jan. 20, 1951, in Radford, Va., to William and Edyth Carnell. Sherrill was married to Cecil Leonard Epperley of Pulaski, Va., for 36 years before he went to be with the Lord in 2011.

She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She was preceded in death by her children, Tracy Lynn Epperley, Shannon Michael Epperley and Bradley Scott Epperley; her parents, William and Edythe Carnell; her sisters, Mara Lea Myers and Jacquelyn Joyce Hale; her brothers, Michael Lynn and William Douglas Carnell.

Left to treasure her memory are her children, Shawn Douglas Epperley, Amanda Epperley Roseberry, Tristen Danielle Epperley and Justin Cody Epperley; her sister, Brenda Kaye Kline, and her special grandson, Gavin Michael Conner.

The family will hold a memorial service for friends and family Friday, July 12, 2 p.m., at Freedom Fellowship Church, 1730 West St. in Radford, Va.

The Epperley family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2019.

