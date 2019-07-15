School board tours new middle school site

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski County School Board members recently took a tour at the site of Pulaski County’s new middle school to view the progress of ongoing construction. Board members donned hard hats and reflective vests as school operation’s manager Jess Shull and Skanska overseer Dane Seagull led the way to the construction site.

The duo first brought board members to the new entrance to the school, or rather what will become the new entrance to the school when it is actually built. Though much progress has been made, board members were asked to visualize certain aspects of the building project which have yet to be completed. The school’s administrative offices are next to the main entrance but no walls have yet been erected for these rooms.

The block walls of the new school’s two gyms and auditorium were visible to the board members, as they are to those traveling down Lee Highway. A huge crane, which is also visible from the highway, is being used to place the roof joists on these buildings. Walls for the two gyms, as well as the locker rooms, the fitness room and adjoining hallway, have all been built. The roof for this part of the school is scheduled to be put in place in the coming weeks.

