Ruritans celebrate golf fundraising success

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Ruritan Road Ruritan Club of Pulaski closed out their Fireball Charity Golf Challenge and fundraising event last week with a celebratory dinner at Reynold’s Pizzeria in Dublin.

In attendance were members representing fire departments from the Town of Dublin, Town of Pulaski, Draper, Fairlawn and Newbern along with several tournament sponsors, members of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Ruritan National President Larry Cassell and $800 Neida Cassell.

This was the second year that the club has hosted the Fireball Golf Tournament, which is used to raise much needed funds for local volunteer fire departments. The event expanded in 2019 to include several Community Spirit Night events held at Wendy’s Restaurant in Dublin and Reynold’s Pizzeria, where a portion all sales from those events at each location were donated toward the fundraiser.

A donation of $800 was made to each of the eight Pulaski County Fire Departments, totaling $6,400. An additional $1,500 donation was made to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Departments K-9 Unit a month ago and an additional donation of $500 was presented to Sheriff Mike Worrell t the dinner.

Written by: Editor on July 25, 2019.

