By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Rudolph Farmer and his wife Theda were well known photographers here in Pulaski. Rudolph began taking photos professionally after the war in 1945 and he continued doing so for the next 50 years.

In addition to doing portrait and special occasion oriented photography with his wife at Theda’s Studio on Main Street, Rudolph Farmer also worked as a photographer for the Southwest Times.

Upon his demise in 2014, Rudolph Farmer left his vast collection of photographs to the Radford University Library. Since receiving the photographs, librarians at RU have been digitizing these pictures with the goal of safely storing and categorizing these images of the past.

“We have hundreds of thousands of negatives,” said RU librarian Aaron Spelbring. “We have 75 boxes filled to the brim with envelopes filled with photos. We’ve digitized about 2,500 so far. That’s maybe five percent or maybe two percent of the entire collection.”

They have the photographs but they also have a bit of a problem in that the vast majority people in these photographs are unidentified. Often times the location or what is occurring in the photographs is unknown as well.

Written by: Editor on July 25, 2019.

