Rhythm & Ribs returns to Pulaski July 19

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Grab your lawn chair and a stack of napkins because music and the best barbecue around return to Jackson Park in Pulaski Friday, July 19.

The annual toe tapping, taste bud teasing Rhythm & Ribs celebration provides a full day of great food and music, courtesy of Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, town of Pulaski and The Southwest Times.

Activities get underway at 11 a.m. — just in time for lunch — and end at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Musical entertainment is provided by Victor Lawson & the Boogie Chillen’ Band at 11:30 a.m.; Becki and the Boom Booms, 2:30 p.m.; Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul, 5 p.m., and Billy Crawford Band at 7:45 p.m.

More than 5,000 people have turned out for Rhythm & Ribs each of the past four years; so, come join the crowd.

