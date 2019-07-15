Radford pursuit ends in Pulaski County crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A motorist took police on a chase from west Radford to Lyons Road in Newbern Thursday morning before crashing his car and attempting to flee on foot.

According to a press released from Radford City Police Department, Steven M. Parks, 36, of Radford was captured and arrested on multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Parks is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

The pursuit was initiated at 12:12 p.m. when Radford Officer C.R. Benson attempted to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu in the 500 block of Rock Road. Police say the driver of the Malibu proceeded to enter I-81 at Exit 105 and then continued southbound to Claytor Lake Exit 101 in Pulaski County.

