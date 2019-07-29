Pulaski YMCA announces Back to School Bash

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski YMCA will host Pulaski County’s Fifth Annual Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 3, on the back field of the YMCA property. This free community event, which will occur rain or shine, is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. till noon and is open to all school-aged children in Pulaski County.

Through a partnership with several local businesses, churches and organizations, the YMCA is again organizing a carnival type event full of games and entertainment to give students the chance to win free school supplies for the upcoming year. Pulaski County Public Schools, Pulaski Fire Department, Pulaski Police Department, New River Resource Authority and Radford Athletics are some of the organizations assisting in this event. Several churches have also joined in this effort including Jordan’s Chapel UMC and Northstar Pulaski.

While the event was originally conceived to help lower-income children in the area, it was eventually changed to give everyone the same chance at winning the school related gear.

