Pulaski Yankees add four fireworks shows

The Pulaski Yankees are excited to announce the addition of four post-game fireworks shows for the 2019 season, presented by Shelor Motor Mile. The first of the additional shows will take place on Thursday August 1 during the Yankees next home stand. Fireworks will also be added on August 17 – the team’s final Saturday home game – and August 26 and 27, the last two regularly-scheduled home games of the 2019 season.

“Our fans have loved having fireworks back at Calfee Park, and we’re excited to add four more shows for them to enjoy this summer,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh.

The Yankees had previously scheduled a fireworks show on August 16, which will still take place, giving the team a total of five shows in the month of August. Tickets for all fireworks games can be purchased online at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone at (540) 980-1070, or at the Calfee Park box office.

Remaining Fireworks Dates:

Thursday, August 1

Friday, August 16

Saturday, August 17

Monday, August 26

Tuesday, August 27

Written by: Editor on July 23, 2019.

Comments

comments