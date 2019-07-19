Pulaski County to participate in Sarge & Sons Demolition Derby

Jonathan Sweet to compete and drive car for a cause

Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator, will be representing our County at this year’s New River Valley Fair by bravely competing and driving car ‘County 87’ in the Sarge & Sons Demolition Derby. This is the first year a County will be represented in the Demolition Derby.

“I am proud to be driving ‘County 87’and representing all of the amazing people and business that are supporting the car,” stated Jonathan Sweet, County Administrator, Pulaski County. “We hope that this activity will help raise awareness and donations for the Lead Through Service Scholarship and help increase community pride.” The competitive scholarship is awarded to a graduating Pulaski County High School student who demonstrates leadership through serving his or her community and plans to continue to contribute to the community upon completion of their formal education. The annual scholarship is in the amount of $1,000.00 and can be utilized at any two- or four-year institution or technical degree program. Ms. Breanna Lytton, Class of 2019, was the inaugural recipient of the Lead Through Service Scholarship.

This will be a fun opportunity and one thing is for certain, it will be a true community pride and engagement initiative, as stickers are being donated from all over the county from businesses, industries and organizations to place on our car. We are seeing a lot of positive feedback and participation and we are hearing this called ‘next-level community involvement. We hope this will be the biggest Monday night turnout at the Fair to date!

The Sarge & Sons Demolition Derby will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. at the New River Valley Fairgrounds, Dublin, Virginia and is free to attend.

