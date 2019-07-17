Pulaski Church of God rising from ashes

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Construction work is progressing at the Pulaski Church of God. Two years ago January the church burned down in one of the biggest fires in recent memory.

The church has moved many times since its founding 100 years ago at a house on Dora Highway. The building that burned to the ground in 2017 was built in 1967.

Kenny Grubbs, site supervisor for JH Batten contractors, gave a progress update on the construction.

“The interior framing for the building is 90 percent complete and work is ongoing on the plumbing, mechanical and electrical aspects of construction,” Grubbs reported. “It won’t be long before we start putting Sheetrock on the walls.”

Windows for the church should be in place by early August, which will allow for more finishing work inside the structure.

From there, brick, block and stone facings will be added to the exterior. The site will also require extensive grading, paving and curb work before it will be ready for parishioners.

The goal is to get the church ready by Christmas, but Grubbs isn’t making any guarantees.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2019.

Comments

comments