The Pulaski County Public Service Authority and all three convenience centers will be closed on Thursday, July 4th and Friday, July 5th 2019 in observance of Independence Day.

There will be no garbage pickup on Thursday, July 4th. Both Thursday and Friday’s garbage pickup will be picked up on Friday, July 5th. Please have garbage out by 7:00 AM on pick up day. The convenience centers will reopen on Saturday, July 6th, 2019.