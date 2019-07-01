Police searching for 2 Virginia men who disappeared fishing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities need help finding two men who have not been seen since leaving for a fishing trip Saturday.

Richmond Times-Dispatch reports family members of the missing men told police 71-year-old Walter Lee Carter and 55-year-old Calvin Donell left for a single-day fishing trip Saturday and haven’t returned.

The relatives said they are unsure where the two went fishing.

Chesterfield County police are asking anyone with information to their whereabouts or anyone who has seen them to contact authorities. Both men are described as in need of prescription medications.

Written by: Editor on July 1, 2019.

Comments

comments