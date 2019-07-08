PCYC Community Garden opens

By WILLIAM PAINE

The leadership of the Pulaski County Youth Center (PCYC) recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Community Garden. The PCYC is a grassroots nonprofit organization that is located in the old Riverlawn Elementary School in Fairlawn. The stated objective of the PCYC, which was formed last year, is to assist the youth of Pulaski County in their efforts to become more successful and creative adults.

The Community Garden is located in the back of the school building and is comprised of a group of colorfully painted planter boxes arranged in a way to mimic the patterns of a quilt.

Richard Loveland, the Executive Director of the PCYC, gave a short speech before the ribbon cutting where he emphasized the necessity of working together as a team when maintaining a garden and how this was advantageous for children. In making this Community Garden, participating youths learned to design and plant the garden while learning about nutrition. Soon they will harvest, prepare and share the food from this garden.

