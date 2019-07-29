PCPC hosting pool parties for rising sixth, ninth graders

Pulaski Community Partners Coalition (PCPC) is once again hosting its annual pool parties for Pulaski County’s rising sixth and ninth graders.

The party for rising sixth graders at Pulaski and Dublin middle schools is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 6–8 p.m., while the pool party for ninth graders entering Pulaski County High School this fall is Thursday, Aug. 1, 6–8 p.m. Both parties are free to eligible students and will be held at Randolph Park pool in Dublin.

According to PCPC, access to the pool area will be restricted to those students only. Students are asked to check in before entering the pool area.

Parents/guardians and siblings cannot enter the pool area, but are welcome to take advantage of a resource fair that is being staged near the pool entrance. A variety of local organizations will be there to share information with parents and families.

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation will have lifeguards on duty during the pool parties. Parents/guardians who leave must return to pick up their student(s) by 8 p.m.

